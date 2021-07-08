Ohio State men's basketball announces non-conference schedule for 2021-22 season

The Buckeyes will open with three home games against Akron (Nov. 9), Niagara (Nov. 12) and Bowling Green (Nov. 15).

The Ohio State men’s basketball team has released the full non-conference schedule for the upcoming season.

The first road game will be against Xavier on Nov. 18 before playing in the Fort Myers Tip-Off against Seton Hall, California or Florida on Nov. 22 and 24.

After playing Duke in Columbus in the Big Ten/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge on Nov. 30, Ohio State will host Towson on Dec. 8.

The Buckeyes will then compete against Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 18 before hosting Tennessee Martin and New Orleans on Dec. 21 and 28 respectively.

Ohio State will also play two Big Ten Conference in December.

Season tickets for the Buckeyes 17 home games will go on sale July 21. For more information on tickets, click here.