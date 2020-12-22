Ohio State issues self-imposed postseason bans for 3 sports

In a statement issued by the Department of Athletics, the university said they are working with the NCAA.

"The Ohio State University Department of Athletics is currently working cooperatively with the NCAA Enforcement Staff on an infractions case involving three sports programs: fencing, women’s golf and women’s basketball. Ohio State has self-imposed post-season competition bans for each of the sports for the 2020-21 year. As always, we are focused on supporting our student-athletes. NCAA rules and procedures prohibit us from sharing more information at this time."