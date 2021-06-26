Ohio State graduate will compete at 2020 Tokyo Olympics as member of US Gymnastics Team

Alec Yoder earned his spot on the team by recording a 14.550 score on pommel horse.

An Ohio State University graduate will compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The university announced Saturday Alec Yoder will compete on the United States Olympic Gymnastics Team.

The selection committee chose Yoder as the team’s specialist and will join four others in Tokyo.

Yoder, from Indianapolis, was an eight-time All-American for Ohio State between 2016 and 2019.

He ended his career in April 2019 by winning a national championship on the pommel horse and earning All-American honors on the parallel bars.