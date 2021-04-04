Ohio State grad Kyle Snyder qualifies for Olympic Games in Tokyo

Ohio State graduate Kyle Snyder qualified for his second Olympic Games on Saturday after defeating a fellow Buckeye in the Final X Championship Series.
Synder beat Kollin Moore in a best-of-three final in Texas.
“Kollin is a great wrestler,” Snyder said immediately following the match. “We went to the same college and I know a lot about how he wrestles. I was just thankful for the opportunity to compete. Tokyo is a few months away and I’m going to have to continue to work hard.”
The defending gold medalist from 2016 was the youngest American to win the gold during the games in Rio De Janerio.
The 2021 games in Tokyo kick off on July 23.