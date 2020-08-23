Ohio State football parents organizing rally at Ohio Stadium as the fight for a fall season continues

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Football Parents at Ohio State are organizing a rally at Ohio Stadium on Saturday to demand answers from the Big Ten after the football season was postponed.
The parents have called on the Big Ten to reinstate a fall season for a few weeks after the season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in an open letter that he would not revisit his decision to postpone the season.
This Saturday, a rally will be held at the rotunda of Ohio Stadium to demand "transparency and better communication from the Big Ten and Kevin Warren."
The PAC-12 is the only other "Power 5" conference to postpone its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.