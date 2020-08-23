Ohio State football parents organizing rally at Ohio Stadium as the fight for a fall season continues

The rally will take place at 11 a.m. on August 29 at Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Football Parents at Ohio State are organizing a rally at Ohio Stadium on Saturday to demand answers from the Big Ten after the football season was postponed.

The parents have called on the Big Ten to reinstate a fall season for a few weeks after the season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in an open letter that he would not revisit his decision to postpone the season.

This Saturday, a rally will be held at the rotunda of Ohio Stadium to demand "transparency and better communication from the Big Ten and Kevin Warren."

Join @fpaos_board & parents of all @OhioStAthletics at the Shoe this Saturday! United together we want our voices heard. We want transparency & better communication from @bigten & @KevinFWarren moving forward. Support our student athletes! #GoBucks #Fight pic.twitter.com/eKetxjIzge — FPAOS Family Unit (@fpaos_board) August 23, 2020