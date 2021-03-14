Ohio State falls to Illinois in Big Ten tournament final 91-88 in OT

Duane Washington Jr. led the Buckeyes with 32 points.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Ohio State Buckeyes run in the Big Ten tournament ended with a loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini in the final 91-88 in overtime.

The Buckeyes were unable to get out of an early hole and trailed the Illini throughout most of the game.

Ohio State was led by Duane Washington Jr. with a career-high 32 points and Justice Sueing with 22. The Buckeyes erased a 17-point first-half lead to force overtime.

Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu each scored 16 points and made key plays in overtime for the Fighting Illini.

Ohio State drew the No. 2 seed for the NCAA tournament and will play No. 15 Oral Roberts on Friday.