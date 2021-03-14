x
Ohio State falls to Illinois in Big Ten tournament final 91-88 in OT

Duane Washington Jr. led the Buckeyes with 32 points.
Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. (4) shoots over Illinois's Trent Frazier (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Ohio State Buckeyes run in the Big Ten tournament ended with a loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini in the final 91-88 in overtime.

The Buckeyes were unable to get out of an early hole and trailed the Illini throughout most of the game.

Ohio State was led by Duane Washington Jr. with a career-high 32 points and Justice Sueing with 22. The Buckeyes erased a 17-point first-half lead to force overtime.

Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu each scored 16 points and made key plays in overtime for the Fighting Illini.

Ohio State drew the No. 2 seed for the NCAA tournament and will play No. 15 Oral Roberts on Friday.

