Ohio State coach Ryan Day tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day has tested positive for COVID-19.

Day will not travel with the team to Illinois for Saturday's game and he is isolated.

Assistant head coach and defensive line coach Larry Johnson will serve as the head coach for Saturday's game.

According to a statement from the program, the team has had an increased number of positive COVID-19 tests this week but that number does not prevent the team from playing this weekend.

The Big Ten Conference has a policy that if the positivity rate rises above 5% or the population positivity rate is above 7.5%, team activities would have to be paused for seven days.

The team has had a positivity rate near 0% since Aug. 11.

After another round of point of contact testing Friday morning, the team and staff is undergoing PCR COVID-19 testing Friday afternoon as a precaution.

Because of the testing, the team will not fly to Illinois until Saturday morning.

A photo on the team's Twitter account shows Day was at practice on Thursday.

Here is the full statement from Ohio State:

The Ohio State University football team continues to prepare for its game Saturday against the University of Illinois, set for 12 p.m. (EST) in Champaign, Ill.

The program completed another round of point of contact (POC) daily testing Friday morning. All team members along with Tier I coaches and support staff will undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing this afternoon out of an abundance of caution to ensure that everyone on the trip is confirmed negative for the coronavirus.

At this time the Department of Athletics can confirm an increased number of positive tests this week for the coronavirus. This is in contrast to testing throughout the season, when Ohio State had consistently recorded nearly 0% positivity since Aug. 11. The increased number does not reach the threshold for Ohio State to have to cancel the game this week, according to Big Ten Conference protocols.

Head coach Ryan Day is one of the individuals who has tested positive. He is in isolation and will not travel to Illinois or coach the team this week. Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Larry Johnson will serve as interim head coach of the Buckeyes on Saturday.

Because of the additional PCR testing taking place today, the team will not fly to Champaign this evening, but will instead fly to the game Saturday morning. The department has kept the University of Illinois and the Big Ten Conference aware of the developments.