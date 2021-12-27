Ohio State men's basketball cancels game against New Orleans

The cancellation marks the third straight game missed by the Buckeyes due to health and safety issues.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State men's basketball team has canceled its game against New Orleans Tuesday due to health and safety concerns within the program.

“Our guys are progressing through the COVID return to play protocols well, but we just don’t have the numbers or readiness to play a game yet,” said head coach Chris Holtmann. “Player safety as it relates to COVID and as they return to play after a significant time off, will always be a top priority.”

Fans who had purchased tickets for Tuesday's game through the Ohio State Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com will be refunded and will receive direct communication via email with more information, according to a release.

This is the third straight game canceled for the Buckeyes after they missed contests against Kentucky on Dec. 18 and Tennessee Martin on Dec. 21.

The team last played on Dec. 11 against Wisconsin. Ohio State is currently 8-2 on the season.