x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Sports

Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil declares for the 2021 NFL Draft

Haubeil decides to forgo his fifth year of eligibility.
Credit: AP
Ohio State place kicker Blake Haubeil kicks a 43-yard field goal during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil announced on Twitter Saturday that he is entering the 2021 NFL Draft. 

In the post, Haubeil says playing for the Buckeyes was "a dream come true."

Haubeil is a two-time OSU Scholar-Athlete and Academic All-Big Ten honoree 

Haubeil could have returned to the Buckeyes next season due to the NCAA rule this year that granted all athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Haubeil joins Shaun Wade, Josh Myers and Drue Chrisman who have also declared for the NFL Draft.