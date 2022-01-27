Liddell leads No. 16 Ohio State past Minnesota, 75-64

Head coach Chris Holtmann also earned his 100th win with Ohio State.

MINNEAPOLIS — E.J. Liddell had 23 points and a career-high 15 rebounds to help No. 16 Ohio State muscle past Minnesota for a 75-64 victory.

Liddell stretched his double-digit scoring streak to 27 games. He became the 60th player in program history to pass 1,000 career points as the Buckeyes dominated the Gophers on the glass.

Head coach Chris Holtmann also earned his 100th victory, five seasons in with the Buckeyes.

