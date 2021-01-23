Liddell helps No. 15 Ohio State beat No. 10 Wisconsin 74-62

Ohio State has beaten Top 15 teams in each of its last three road games.

MADISON, Wis. — E.J. Liddell scored 20 points and No. 15 Ohio State never trailed in a 74-62 victory over No. 10 Wisconsin that continued the Buckeyes’ recent road mastery of ranked opponents.

Ohio State (12-4, 6-4 Big Ten) has beaten Top 15 teams in each of its last three road games to underscore the conference's lack of a true homecourt advantage this season with no spectators due to the pandemic.

The Buckeyes beat then-No. 15 Rutgers on Jan. 9 and then--No. 14 Illinois on Jan. 16. Illinois is now 22nd and Rutgers unranked.

Wisconsin (12-4, 6-3) lost for just the second time in its last 20 home games. The Badgers’ only other home loss during this stretch was a 70-64 decision Dec. 28 against Maryland.

Aleem Ford scored 13 points to lead Wisconsin, which also got 12 from D'Mitrik Trice and 11 each from Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers. Seth Towns scored 10 points for Ohio State.

Ohio State led by 13 in the second half, capitalizing on Wisconsin’s poor outside shooting.

Wisconsin had gone just 4 of 21 from 3-point range until Aleem Ford made three straight shots from beyond the arc in a span of less than two minutes. Ford’s third 3-pointer cut Ohio State’s lead to 62-58 with 4:40 left.