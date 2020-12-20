x
Washington scores 14 as No. 20 Ohio State tops UCLA 77-70

Zed Key had 11 points and six rebounds and CJ Walker scored 10 points for the Buckeyes, who bounced back from a 70-67 loss at Purdue on Dec. 16.
Credit: AP
UCLA's Jules Bernard (1) drives to the basket against Ohio State's Justice Sueing (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND — Duane Washington Jr. hit two free throws in the final minute and finished with 14 points, helping No. 20 Ohio State hold off UCLA 77-70 at the CBS Sports Classic. 

Neither team led by more than six points until the final minute. 

UCLA ended a five-game winning streak. It built a 54-48 lead on Johnny Juzang’s 3-pointer with 12:35 left. Cody Riley scored 15 points and Juzang had 13 for the Bruins.