Washington scores 14 as No. 20 Ohio State tops UCLA 77-70

CLEVELAND — Duane Washington Jr. hit two free throws in the final minute and finished with 14 points, helping No. 20 Ohio State hold off UCLA 77-70 at the CBS Sports Classic.

Zed Key had 11 points and six rebounds and CJ Walker scored 10 points for the Buckeyes, who bounced back from a 70-67 loss at Purdue on Dec. 16.

Neither team led by more than six points until the final minute.