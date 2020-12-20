Washington scores 14 as No. 20 Ohio State tops UCLA 77-70

CLEVELAND — Duane Washington Jr. hit two free throws in the final minute and finished with 14 points, helping No. 20 Ohio State hold off UCLA 77-70 at the CBS Sports Classic.
Zed Key had 11 points and six rebounds and CJ Walker scored 10 points for the Buckeyes, who bounced back from a 70-67 loss at Purdue on Dec. 16.
Neither team led by more than six points until the final minute.
UCLA ended a five-game winning streak. It built a 54-48 lead on Johnny Juzang’s 3-pointer with 12:35 left. Cody Riley scored 15 points and Juzang had 13 for the Bruins.