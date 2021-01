Ohio State improves to 9-3 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Duane Washington Jr. scored 17 points and Ohio State closed the first half with a big run to beat No. 15 Rutgers 79-68.

The Buckeyes used a 22-4 burst to take a 42-30 lead at halftime.

Rutgers lost its third in a row and fell to 7-4, including 3-4 in the conference.