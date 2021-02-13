Liddell's 19 points power No. 4 Ohio St over Indiana 78-59

The Buckeyes have won nine of their last 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and Justin Sueing had 16 as No. 4 Ohio State pulled away to rout Indiana 78-59 on Saturday for its sixth consecutive victory.

The Buckeyes (17-4, 11-4 Big Ten) have won nine of their last 10 and have settled into a style of play that has become their identity — good shooting, timely 3-pointers, multiple contributors and fewer mistakes than their opponents. They shot 48% against Indiana and had 21 points on the Hoosiers’ 15 turnovers.

Trace Jackson-Davis scored 23 points and Jerome Hunter added 10 to pace Indiana (11-9, 6-7), which saw a two-game winning streak snapped.

Backed by a 21-3 run over eight minutes, Ohio State led 38-28 at halftime while forcing eight turnovers, including three early by guard Armaan Franklin. The Buckeyes led by as many as 16 in the half, but an 11-0 run by the Hoosiers kept it from getting away.

An emphatic dunk by Jackson-Davis ignited the Indiana bench and got the Hoosiers back to within five points with 14:11 left in the game, but a 9-0 Ohio State run pushed the lead back up and the Buckeyes continued to roll as Indiana developed foul trouble.

E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and Justin Sueing had 16 as No. 4 Ohio State pulled away to rout Indiana 78-59 for its sixth consecutive victory.

The Buckeyes have won nine of their last 10. They shot 48% against Indiana and had 21 points on the Hoosiers’ 15 turnovers.