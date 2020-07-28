Ohio Stadium capacity likely at 'no more than 20%' for upcoming season; no tailgating on campus

Ohio State will prohibit tailgating in the fall and Skull Session will not be be held at St. John Arena.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The crowd size for Ohio State football games will be reduced to 20% of Ohio Stadium's capacity if the 2020-21 season gets underway in the fall.

That's roughly 21,000 fans compared to the more than 104,000 The Horseshoe can hold.

The Ohio State University Department of Athletics said in a message to season ticket holders Tuesday that they have been "working diligently with university leaders, public health experts and government officials to create game day plans that protect the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff, faculty and fans."

If games are played at Ohio this season, the university said it will require physical distancing and mandatory facial coverings inside the stadium, with limited concessions available.

Additionally, Ohio State will prohibit tailgating and Skull Session will not be be held at St. John Arena.