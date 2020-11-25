x
No. 23 Ohio State routs Illinois State in season opener

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the game was played before about 100 school officials and media inside 19,100-seat Value City Arena in Columbus.
Credit: AP Photo/Jay LaPrete
Ohio State's Justice Sueing, center, tries to shoot over Illinois State's Abdou Ndiaye, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justice Sueing scored 19 points and No. 23 Ohio State beat Illinois State 94-67 in the season opener for both teams.

E.J. Liddell had 16 points while Duane Washington and Zed Key each scored 12 for the Buckeyes.

Key, a freshman, also had five rebounds in his college debut.

Antonio Reeves led Illinois State with 17 points and Howard Fleming Jr. added 15 points. 

