No. 23 Ohio State routs Illinois State in season opener

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the game was played before about 100 school officials and media inside 19,100-seat Value City Arena in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justice Sueing scored 19 points and No. 23 Ohio State beat Illinois State 94-67 in the season opener for both teams.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the game was played before about 100 school officials and media inside 19,100-seat Value City Arena in Columbus.

E.J. Liddell had 16 points while Duane Washington and Zed Key each scored 12 for the Buckeyes.

Key, a freshman, also had five rebounds in his college debut.