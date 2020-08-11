x
No. 13 Indiana finally finds way to beat No. 23 Michigan

Credit: AP Photo/Doug McSchooler
Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot (86) dives for first-down yardage as he's stopped by Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) and linebacker Michael Barrett (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw three touchdown passes and Stevie Scott III ran for two more, helping No. 13 Indiana rout No. 23 Michigan 38-21.

By remaining unbeaten, the Hoosiers ended a 24-game losing streak in the series, which had been tied for the longest active skid in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Indiana's last win in the series came in 1987.

The Wolverines still have not beaten a top-15 team on the road since 2006.

Indiana dominated right from the start and never trailed after scoring on its first series of the game.