Ohio State men's basketball adds Nick Kellogg, son of Clark Kellogg, to staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann announced the addition of Nick Kellogg to the team's staff on Wednesday.

Nick, the son of Buckeye legend Clark Kellogg, will serve as assistant to the head coach/director of scouting.

The central Ohio native was the video coordinator for the Milwaukee Bucks the last two seasons and played a role in the team's title run in 2020-21.

“We are excited about the addition of Nick to our coaching staff,” said Holtmann. “Nick’s work with the Milwaukee Bucks these past two seasons as well as his college and professional playing experiences will be a great asset to our current and future Buckeyes. Obviously, the Kellogg name is special among so many who have followed Buckeye basketball over the years. We really look forward to Nick’s work and contribution to Buckeye hoops.”

Kellogg, who attended Columbus DeSales, was a four-year letterwinner and starter at Ohio University from 2011-2014.

Holtmann was an assistant coach at Ohio University for two seasons in 2008-09 and 2009-10 and was part of the staff that recruited Kellogg to Athens.

“Coach Holtmann and I go back to his recruiting days at Ohio University, and I’m thrilled to be reunited and working with him,” said Kellogg. “He’s a tremendous coach and he’s put together a great staff that I’m very much looking forward to learning from. I can’t thank him and his staff enough for the opportunity to take the next steps in my career in my hometown.”

He played in 143 career games with the Bobcats, which is tied for most in program history.

Kellogg scored 1,449 career points and his 290 career three-pointers are second-most in school history.

He led the Bobcats to postseason play in all four of his seasons, including a Sweet 16 appearance in the 2012 NCAA Tournament.