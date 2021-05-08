The Athletic: Blue Jackets' head coach Tortorella not returning next season.

According to The Athletic, John Tortorella informed the team he will not return with his contract set to expire this summer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella has told the club he will not return next season, according to The Athletic.

Tortorella spent six seasons with Columbus, coaching them to a 227-166-54 record with a 13-18 playoff record.

Tortorella has coached in the league since 1999 with the Rangers, Lightning, Canucks and Blue Jackets.

Despite winning Saturday night, Columbus finished last in the Central Division.

The long-time coach won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2004.

Before Tortorella, Columbus had never made it past the first round of the playoffs before leading the Blue Jackets to a 4-0 sweep of the Lightning in 2019.