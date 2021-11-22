x
NHL

Roslovic, Domi lead Blue Jackets to 7-4 win over Sabres

Max Domi added a goal and two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves Monday night.
Columbus Blue Jackets center Jack Roslovic (96) scores a goal against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Buffalo Sabres 7-4.

Max Domi added a goal and two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves fresh off a two-game West Coast trip to give the Blue Jackets their third victory in four games.

Roslovic’s first two goals of the season, the second assisted by Domi, gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead in the first period.

Columbus made it 5-2 with a three-goal outburst in the opening 3:41 of the second.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Domi scored within the first 55 seconds of the second, which broke a franchise record for the fastest two goals to start a period.

