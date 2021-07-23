Reports: Columbus Blue Jackets trade defenseman Seth Jones to Chicago Blackhawks

Seth Jones has been a Blue Jacket for the past six seasons after being drafted fourth overall by the Nashville Predators in 2013.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have agreed to trade star defenseman Seth Jones to Chicago, according to ESPN and The Athletic

Jones has been a Blue Jacket for the past six seasons after being drafted fourth overall by the Nashville Predators in 2013.

ESPN says Jones will sign a seven-year contract extension with the Blackhawks, averaging $9.5 million a year.

While ESPN says it isn't clear what the Blue Jackets are getting in return, The Athletic's Aaron Portzline said in a tweet Blackhawks' defenseman Adam Boqvist and picks are part of the trade.