Reports: Columbus Blue Jackets trade defenseman Seth Jones to Chicago Blackhawks

Seth Jones has been a Blue Jacket for the past six seasons after being drafted fourth overall by the Nashville Predators in 2013.
Credit: AP
Columbus Blue Jackets' Seth Jones plays against the Detroit Red Wings during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

The Columbus Blue Jackets have agreed to trade star defenseman Seth Jones to Chicago, according to ESPN and The Athletic

Jones has been a Blue Jacket for the past six seasons after being drafted fourth overall by the Nashville Predators in 2013.

ESPN says Jones will sign a seven-year contract extension with the Blackhawks, averaging $9.5 million a year.

While ESPN says it isn't clear what the Blue Jackets are getting in return, The Athletic's Aaron Portzline said in a tweet Blackhawks' defenseman Adam Boqvist and picks are part of the trade.