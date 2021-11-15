x
NHL

Late rally pushes Blue Jackets over Red Wings 5-3

Boone Jenner added a goal and an assist, and Adam Boqvist and Alexandre Texier also scored for Columbus, which stopped a two-game skid.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner, left, controls the puck in front of Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zach Werenski scored the go-ahead goal with 1:19 remaining after Yegor Chinakhov tied it with his first NHL goal, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied past the Detroit Red Wings 5-3.

Dylan Larkin, Michael Rasmussen and Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit. 

The Blue Jackets trailed 2-0 in the second period and 3-2 in the third, but Chinakhov pulled Columbus even with 4:18 left.

Werenski's goal was his third of the season.

