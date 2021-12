Filip Forsberg scored four goals and Juuse Saros made 27 saves for Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Filip Forsberg scored four goals and Juuse Saros made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season, leading the Nashville Predators to a 6-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Yakov Trenin and Nick Cousins also scored, and Mikael Granlund had assists on all four of Forsberg’s goals.