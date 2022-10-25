Blue Jackets forward removed from IR after suffering elbow injury

Laine is expected to return to the ice Tuesday night against the Arizona Coyotes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine was removed from injured reserve on Tuesday.

The club's star forward was put on IR after injuring his elbow during the season opener against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 12. He missed six games as a result.

Meanwhile, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced the club placed forward Justin Danforth on IR after suffering a torn labrum against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 22. Danforth is expected to miss six months.

Laine is expected to return to the ice Tuesday night against the Arizona Coyotes.

The 24-year-old left winger has scored 177 goals and 151 assists with the Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets since making his NHL debut in 2016.