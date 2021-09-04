x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

NHL

Lightning get early goals in 6-4 win over Blue Jackets

Jack Roslovic scored once and had two assists for the Blue Jackets.
Credit: AP
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, left, and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ondrej Palat work for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tampa Bay scored three times in the first six minutes of the game and the Lightning cruised to a 6-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves. Blake Coleman scored 58 seconds into the game, and then Steven Stamkos and Barclay Goodrow scored a minute apart to put the Blue Jackets in an early hole.

Ryan McDonagh scored twice, and Ross Colton also had a goal as the Lightning stopped a three-game skid and earned a split of the two-game series with Columbus.

Jack Roslovic scored once and had two assists for the Blue Jackets.