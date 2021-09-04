Lightning get early goals in 6-4 win over Blue Jackets

Jack Roslovic scored once and had two assists for the Blue Jackets.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tampa Bay scored three times in the first six minutes of the game and the Lightning cruised to a 6-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves. Blake Coleman scored 58 seconds into the game, and then Steven Stamkos and Barclay Goodrow scored a minute apart to put the Blue Jackets in an early hole.

Ryan McDonagh scored twice, and Ross Colton also had a goal as the Lightning stopped a three-game skid and earned a split of the two-game series with Columbus.