Lightning acquire Savard from Blue Jackets in 3-team trade

Savard was one of the most sought-after players ahead of the NHL trade deadline Monday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenseman David Savard from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team trade involving the Detroit Red Wings.

Tampa Bay gave up a 2021 first-round pick and a 2022 third-rounder to Columbus for Savard and sent a 2021 fourth-rounder to Detroit.

The Blue Jackets retained half of Savard's salary and the Red Wings got involved to pick up a quarter of it to help the cap-strapped Lightning.