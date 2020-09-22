Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins named to NHL All-Rookie team

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins was named to the NHL's All-Rookie Team on Monday.
Merzlikins posted a 13-9-8 record with a 2.35 goal-against average, .923 save percentage and five shutouts in 33 games this past season.
He led all rookies in goals-against-average, save percentage and shutouts.
Merzlikins is the fifth Blue Jackets to be named to the All-Rookie team.
Voting for the All-Rookie team was conducted by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association.
Merzlikins was joined on the All-Rookie team by forwards Dominik Kubalik (Chicago), Victor Olofsson (Buffalo) and Nick Suzuki (Montreal) and defensemen Quinn Hughes (Vancouver) and Cale Makar (Colorado).