Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins named to NHL All-Rookie team

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins was named to the NHL's All-Rookie Team on Monday.

Merzlikins posted a 13-9-8 record with a 2.35 goal-against average, .923 save percentage and five shutouts in 33 games this past season.

He led all rookies in goals-against-average, save percentage and shutouts.

Merzlikins is the fifth Blue Jackets to be named to the All-Rookie team.

Voting for the All-Rookie team was conducted by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association.