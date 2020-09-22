x
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins named to NHL All-Rookie team

Credit: AP
Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, of Latvia, plays against the Carolina Hurricanes during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins was named to the NHL's All-Rookie Team on Monday.

Merzlikins posted a 13-9-8 record with a 2.35 goal-against average, .923 save percentage and five shutouts in 33 games this past season.

He led all rookies in goals-against-average, save percentage and shutouts.

Merzlikins is the fifth Blue Jackets to be named to the All-Rookie team.

Voting for the All-Rookie team was conducted by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association. 

Merzlikins was joined on the All-Rookie team by forwards Dominik Kubalik (Chicago), Victor Olofsson (Buffalo) and Nick Suzuki (Montreal) and defensemen Quinn Hughes (Vancouver) and Cale Makar (Colorado).