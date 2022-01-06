Blue Jackets lose to Devils 3-1

NEWARK, N.J. — Jesper Bratt scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, MacKenzie Blackwood made 31 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Thursday night for their fourth win in five games.

Jack Hughes and Tomas Tatar also scored for New Jersey. The Devils played without key forwards Yegor Sharangovich, Pavel Zacha and Andreas Johnsson because of COVID-19 protocol but were able to forge another victory as Blackwood made 17 saves in the first, seven in the second and seven more in third.