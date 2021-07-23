Columbus Blue Jackets select Michigan's Kent Johnson with 5th overall pick

Johnson, 18, scored nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points in 26 games in his first season with the Wolverines in 2020-21.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets selected center Kent Johnson from the University of Michigan with the fifth overall pick in the NHL draft Friday night.

Johnson, 18, scored nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points in 26 games in his first season with the Wolverines in 2020-21.

He was named to the Big Ten All-Rookie Team and the Big Ten Honorable Mention All-Star Team.

Johnson, from British Columbia, tallied 61-86-147 with 40 penalty minutes in 111 career outings with the Trail Smoke Eaters in the British Columbia Hockey League from 2017-20.

With the 12th overall pick, the Blue Jackets selected Cole Sillinger from the United States Hockey League.

Sillinger, from Canada, played 31 games with Sioux Falls, scoring 24 goals along with 22 assists.

The Blue Jackets have one more pick in the first round at 25th overall.