Columbus Blue Jackets release 2021-22 regular season schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets and the National Hockey League released the 2021-22 regular-season schedule on Thursday.

The Blue Jackets will kick off their 21st season with a home-opener against the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 14.

Five of the club's first six games are at home with the only road contest coming at Detroit against the Red Wings on Oct. 19.

You can see the club's full schedule here.

Columbus will play every team in the NHL at least once at home and once on the road, including against the NHL's expansion team, the Seattle Kraken.

The Blue Jackets return to the Metropolitan division after spending last season in the Central division.

January is the club’s busiest month with 16 contests, while the team will play 15 games in April.

The league has agreed to pause from Feb. 7 - 22 to accommodate players participating in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, however, no final agreement has been reached.

The league still has to come to terms with the NHL Players' Association and the International Hockey Federation.

The league would resume on Feb. 23.