Columbus Blue Jackets place goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on injured reserve

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Thursday goaltender Elvis Merzlikins has been placed on injured reserved.

General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen said the move is retroactive to Feb. 17.

The 27-year-old goalie has missed the past two games with a lower-body injury he suffered against the Chicago Blackhawks. He is considered day-to-day.

Merzlikins has an 18-13-1 record this season with a 3.42 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage and two shutouts in 32 games this season.