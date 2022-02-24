x
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins off injured reserve

The 27-year-old goalie missed a total of three games after suffering a lower-body injury against the Chicago Blackhawks last week.
Credit: AP Photo/Jay LaPrete
Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins makes a save against the Dallas Stars during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced goaltender Elvis Merzlikins has been taken off the injured reserve.

General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen made the announcement on Friday.

The 27-year-old goalie missed a total of three games after suffering a lower-body injury against the Chicago Blackhawks last week.

Merzlikins has an 18-13-1 record this season with a 3.42 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage and two shutouts in 32 games this season.

The club assigned goalie Jet Greaves to the Cleveland Monsters, the team's American Hockey League affiliate.

