Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins off injured reserve

The 27-year-old goalie missed a total of three games after suffering a lower-body injury against the Chicago Blackhawks last week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced goaltender Elvis Merzlikins has been taken off the injured reserve.

General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen made the announcement on Friday.

The 27-year-old goalie missed a total of three games after suffering a lower-body injury against the Chicago Blackhawks last week.

Merzlikins has an 18-13-1 record this season with a 3.42 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage and two shutouts in 32 games this season.