Columbus Blue Jackets select center Adam Fantilli in 2023 NHL Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets drafted Adam Fantelli Wednesday night in 2023 NHL Draft, a left-handed center from Canada who played for the University of Michigan.

Fantelli, 18, played 36 games for the Wolverines, scoring 30 goals and registering 35 assists in the 2022-23 season. He earned several Big Ten honors, including Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2023.

Previously, he played two seasons in the United States Hockey League for the Chicago Steel, scoring 55 goals and 55 assists from 2020-2022.

The Blue Jackets had the second-best odds to win the NHL Lottery, but ended up with the third pick.

The club has a total of seven picks in this year's draft.

Columbus is still searching for their next head coach.

Head coach Brad Larsen was fired after the season was over. Larsen failed to make a playoff appearance during his two years as the club's leader.

The Blue Jackets did not meet expectations last season, finishing with a 25-48-9 record. Columbus lost 102 of 164 games since Larsen succeeded John Tortorella as coach.