Blue Jackets release 2023-24 regular season schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets and the National Hockey League announced the club's 2023-24 regular-season schedule on Wednesday.

The club's 23rd season will begin October 12 against the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena as part of a season-opening four-game homestand.

This season's schedule will see the Blue Jackets play every team in the NHL at least twice.

The Blue Jackets will play Metropolitan Division teams a total of 26 times, with 13 of them being at Nationwide Arena.

November and March are the club's busiest months with 15 contests in each. Columbus will also play 14 games in December.

The Blue Jackets will host a pair of four game homestands. The first one will last from Oct. 12 through Oct. 20 and March 30 through April 6.