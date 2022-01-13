Chinakhov, Merzlikins lead Blue Jackets past Hurricanes 6-0

Emil Bemstrom, Patrik Laine, Cole Sillinger and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Blue Jackets.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Yegor Chinakhov scored two goals and Elvis Merzlikins posted a 31-save shutout as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-0.

Emil Bemstrom, Patrik Laine, Cole Sillinger and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Blue Jackets, who squandered a 4-0 lead against Carolina earlier this month.

Ex-Hurricane Jake Bean and Eric Robinson each had two assists.

The Hurricanes were shut out for the first time this season.