x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
NHL

Chinakhov, Merzlikins lead Blue Jackets past Hurricanes 6-0

Emil Bemstrom, Patrik Laine, Cole Sillinger and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Blue Jackets.
Credit: AP
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) watches the puck controlled by Carolina Hurricanes' Martin Necas (88) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Yegor Chinakhov scored two goals and Elvis Merzlikins posted a 31-save shutout as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-0.

Emil Bemstrom, Patrik Laine, Cole Sillinger and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Blue Jackets, who squandered a 4-0 lead against Carolina earlier this month.

Ex-Hurricane Jake Bean and Eric Robinson each had two assists.

The Hurricanes were shut out for the first time this season.

Carolina goalie Jack LaFontaine relieved Frederik Andersen in the third period and gave up two goals in his NHL debut.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

In Other News

Saturday's Blue Jackets game postponed due to Flames players, staff in COVID protocol