Columbus Blue Jackets forward Eric Robinson taken off injured reserve

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Wednesday forward Eric Robinson has been taken off injured reserve.

Robinson was placed on IR last month with an MCL sprain in his right knee that he suffered on Jan. 30.

The 26-year-old forward missed 14 games due to the injury.

Robinson has scored six goals and 11 assists, good for 17 points so far this season.

Defenseman Jake Bean was also taken off injured reserve earlier this week.

Forward Alexandre Texier remains on injured reserve. He was placed on IR the same day as Bean and Robinson with a fractured finger he suffered against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 26.