Capitals score late goal to beat Blue Jackets 4-3

Credit: AP
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly, right, shoots the puck in front of Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Kuraly scored on the play. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alex Ovechkin got his 742nd career goal, Conor Sheary scored with 1:22 left and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3.

Garnet Hathaway scored twice to help Washington get its third straight win. 

Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots for his first victory since Oct. 29.

Sean Kuraly had two goals for Columbus and Gustav Nyquist also scored.

Joonas Korpisalo had 24 saves.

Ovechkin’s laser shot from the right circle at 10:19 of the first period tied the score 1-1 with his league-leading 12th goal of the season.

Ovechkin broke a tie with Bobby Hull for fourth on the NHL’s all-time goals.

