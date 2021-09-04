Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski placed on IR; will miss remainder of season

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Zach Werenski on injured reserve due to an inguinal/sports hernia.
Werenski is expected to undergo surgery next week and will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season.
“Zach has been playing through the injury for most of the season and as much as we would like to have him in the lineup, having the surgery now is the right decision and will allow him to be 100 percent before the start of training camp in the fall,” General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen said.
This season, Werenski has seven goals and 13 assists.