Columbus Blue Jackets to pick third overall in 2023 NHL draft

Columbus had the second-best odds to win the lottery with a 13.5% chance, but ended up with the third pick.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets will pick third overall in the 2023 NHL draft.

Columbus had the second-best odds to win the lottery with a 13.5% chance, but ended up with the third pick. The Chicago Blackhawks ended up winning the first pick, despite having the third-best odds to win the lottery.

The Blue Jackets are coming off an abysmal season, finishing last in the Eastern conference with a 25-48-9 record. Many believed Columbus had playoff potential after signing former Calgary Flames star Johnny Gaudreau.

Head coach Brad Larsen was fired after the season was over. Larsen failed to make a playoff appearance during his two years as the club's leader.

Columbus lost 102 of 164 games since Larsen succeeded John Tortorella as coach. Goaltending coach Manny Legace also will not be back after five seasons on the job.