Blue Jackets' Werenski to miss rest of season with shoulder injury

Werenski's injury happened during Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to the club's general manager Jarmo Kekalainen.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski's season is over after the club said he separated his shoulder and suffered a torn labrum on Thursday.

The defenseman has played 13 games this season and has scored three goals with five assists.

In addition, the Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Nick Blankenburg, center Sean Kuraly and forward Jakub Voracek on injured reserve.

Blankenburg is expected to miss six to eight weeks after he fractured his ankle against Thursday's game against the Flyers. He has scored two goals with one assists on the season.

Kuraly suffered an upper body injury last week against the Colorado Avalanche. The 29-year-old center has two goals and two assists this season.

Voracek is out indefinitely with an upper body injury he suffered against the Avalanche last week. He has one goal with five assists on the year.