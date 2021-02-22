Tickets to Blue Jackets home games are sold out

A limited number of fans can start attending games at Nationwide Arena on March 2.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced all available tickets to the team's home games this season have sold out.

The tickets sold out during pre-sales to season ticket holders.

However, more tickets could be made available soon.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that sporting and entertainment events will be able to reopen with set capacity limits.

Indoor events will be able to operate with 25% maximum capacity for the venue, while outdoor events will be set at 30%.

The Blue Jackets release the following statement in response to those new guidelines: “This is great news as it continues to be an indicator that our community and state are heading in the right direction with regards to the pandemic and will allow us to welcome even more fans back to Nationwide Arena. It will not impact attendance for our game on Tuesday vs. Detroit, but we expect to receive more details soon and will have updated ticketing information to share with everyone early next week.”

Earlier this month, the state approved a plan to allow a limited amount of fans at Nationwide Arena.

Starting with the March 2 game against the Detroit Red Wings, 1,953 fans, or 10% of the arena's capacity, will be allowed to attend each game.

All seats will be grouped in “seating pods” separated by a minimum distance of 6-feet.

There will be a number of protocols in place for fans attending games: Prior to entering Nationwide Arena, all fans must complete an online check-in questionnaire to be cleared for entry and face masks will be required for all guests (ages 2 and over).

