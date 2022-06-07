Blue Jackets sign center Jack Roslovic to two-year contract extension

The Columbus-native posted career highs with 22 goals and 23 assists in 81 games last year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Tuesday they have signed center Jack Roslovic to a two-year, $8 million contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

“Jack is an offensively gifted player with great speed and vision who has increased his production each season during his NHL career,” said General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen. “He has made great strides in his all-around game, especially during this past season, and we are very pleased that he will continue to be an important part of our team as we move forward.”

The Columbus native posted 22 goals and 23 assists in 81 games with the Blue Jackets last season. He set single-season career highs in goals, assists, points, game-winning goals, multi-point outings and games played.

Roslovic finished second on the team in game-winners and fourth in both goals and power play goals (tied).

He ended the season with a six-game point streak from April 17-28, tied for the longest streak of his career, and set a new franchise record for most goals and points (tied) in the month of April.

Off the ice, he won the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation Community MVP Award and was the club’s nominee for the King Clancy Trophy this season.

In his first season with the Blue Jackets in 2020-21, Roslovic finished with 12 goals and 22 assists in 48 games.

He led the team in power play goals (tied) and ranked second in points (tied) and multi-point efforts.

Roslovic began his professional career with the Winnipeg Jets after being selected 25th overall in the first round of the 2015 NHL Draft.