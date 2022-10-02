Blue Jackets sign goaltender Nolan Lalonde to 3-year deal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Nolan Lalonde to a three-year entry-level contract, according to the club's manager Jarmo Kekalainen.
The Kingston, Ontario native has gone 0-0-1 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .933 save percentage in two preseason games, turning aside 28-of-30 shots in 60:27 of action.
He stopped 19-of-21 shots in 30:53 at Pittsburgh on Sept. 25 and turned aside all nine shots faced in 29:34 at St. Louis on Sept. 29.
Lalonde made his major junior hockey debut in 2021-22 with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League, posting a 24-25-3 record with a 3.62 GAA, .877 SV% and one shutout in 54 outings.
Lalonde earned OHL First All-Rookie Team honors after finishing third in the OHL in games played and leading league rookies in games played, wins and minutes played (3,066).
Lalonde also appeared in one game for Team Canada at the U18 World Championships, going 1-0-0 with a 3.00 GAA and .917 SV%.