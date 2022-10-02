Blue Jackets sign goaltender Nolan Lalonde to 3-year deal

The Kingston, Ontario native has gone 0-0-1 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .933 save percentage in two preseason games.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Nolan Lalonde to a three-year entry-level contract, according to the club's manager Jarmo Kekalainen.

The Kingston, Ontario native has gone 0-0-1 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .933 save percentage in two preseason games, turning aside 28-of-30 shots in 60:27 of action.

He stopped 19-of-21 shots in 30:53 at Pittsburgh on Sept. 25 and turned aside all nine shots faced in 29:34 at St. Louis on Sept. 29.

Lalonde made his major junior hockey debut in 2021-22 with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League, posting a 24-25-3 record with a 3.62 GAA, .877 SV% and one shutout in 54 outings.

Lalonde earned OHL First All-Rookie Team honors after finishing third in the OHL in games played and leading league rookies in games played, wins and minutes played (3,066).