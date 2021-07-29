Blue Jackets sign defenseman Zach Werenski to six-year extension

The deal is a six-year extension worth $57.5 million, keeping the All-Star defensemen in Columbus through the 2027-28 season.

The Blue Jackets signed All-Star defenseman Zach Werenski to a six-year extension worth $57.5 million on Thursday.

The deal locks up Werenski through the 2027-28 season.

Werenski, 24, has scored 65 goals and 124 assists in 335 career games.

Since making his debut with the Blue Jackets in 2016, he ranks tied for third among NHL defensemen in goals and 19th in points. He is the club’s all-time leader in goals by a defenseman while ranking second in points and fourth in assists.

“Zach Werenski has been one of the top defensemen in the National Hockey League over the past five years and we are thrilled that he will continue to be a Blue Jacket and the leader of our blueline for at least the next seven years,” said General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen Kekalainen. “As talented as Zach is and as much as he has achieved so early in his career, he is an even better person and will be a foundational player for our club as we move forward.”

Werenski says he is grateful to the Columbus organization.