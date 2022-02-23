Blue Jackets place Joonas Korpisalo on injured reserve

The 27-year-old goalie has missed the past three games with a lower-body injury suffered in warmups against the Calgary Flames.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Wednesday goaltender Joonas Korpisalo has been placed on injured reserved.

General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen said the move is retroactive to Feb. 15.

The 27-year-old goalie has missed the past three games with a lower-body injury he suffered during warmups against the Calgary Flames. He's considered day-to-day.

Korpisalo holds a 6-8 record this season with a 3.82 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage in 18 games this season.

Since making his Blue Jackets debut in the 2015-2016 season, Korpisalo has a 75-64-21 record with a 2.99 GAA and a .903 save percentage.