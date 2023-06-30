Blue Jackets expected to announce head coaching hire on Saturday

The club says it will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. to make a "major hockey operations announcement."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets are expected to announce the club's next head coach on Saturday.

The club says it will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. to make a "major hockey operations announcement."

Multiple outlets, including ESPN and TSN, reported former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock will be Columbus' next leader.

Toronto fired Babcock in November 2019 with three years remaining on his contract and he has been out of the NHL since.

During Babcock's tenure, the Maple Leafs made the playoffs in four straight seasons, but never made it out of the first round.

The Ontario, Canada native began his NHL coaching career in 2002 with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim. He led the Ducks to a Stanley Cup appearance in 2003, but fell to the New Jersey Devils in seven games.

Babcock left Anaheim to join the Detroit Red Wings, where he won a Stanley Cup in 2008.

TSN reports Babcock's deal will be worth $8 million over two years.

The announcement will wrap up a busy week for the organization. The Blue Jackets drafted Michigan freshman center Adam Fantilli with the third overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft on Wednesday. Fantilli was not expected to fall to Columbus, but he did when the Ducks selected Swedish center Leo Carlsson.

Columbus took Michigan captain Gavin Brindley with the second pick Thursday, reuniting him with Fantilli — the No. 3 overall pick. They join a roster that already features Kent Johnson, Zach Werenski and Nick Blankenburg.

Babcock will be taking over a team that fell well short of expectations last year.

Columbus finished last in the Eastern Conference and 31st out of the 32 NHL teams.

Brad Larsen was fired as the head coach in April, a move general manager Jarmo Kekalainen called an “absolutely a necessary change that we needed to make.”