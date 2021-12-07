Blue Jackets fall to Maple Leafs 5-4

The Blue Jackets tried to string together a 3rd period rally, but they couldn't overcome a four-goal deficit.

TORONTO, ON — Auston Matthews scored twice, defenseman Morgan Rielly set up four goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 to stop a two-game skid.

Rielly set up power-play goals by William Nylander and John Tavares, and two more from Matthews.

His second goal came seven seconds after Tavares put the Maple Leafs in front 4-1 late in the second period.

Nick Ritchie scored his first goal in his 27th game with Toronto late in the first period.

Jack Campbell made 28 saves for his NHL-leading 14th win.