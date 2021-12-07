x
NHL

Blue Jackets fall to Maple Leafs 5-4

The Blue Jackets tried to string together a 3rd period rally, but they couldn't overcome a four-goal deficit.
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Pierre Engvall (47) and Columbus Blue Jackets centre Boone Jenner (38) battle for the puck in the corner during in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO, ON — Auston Matthews scored twice, defenseman Morgan Rielly set up four goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 to stop a two-game skid.

Rielly set up power-play goals by William Nylander and John Tavares, and two more from Matthews.

His second goal came seven seconds after Tavares put the Maple Leafs in front 4-1 late in the second period.

Nick Ritchie scored his first goal in his 27th game with Toronto late in the first period.

Jack Campbell made 28 saves for his NHL-leading 14th win.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals for Columbus. Sean Kuraly and Max Domi also scored. The Blue Jackets have dropped five of six.

