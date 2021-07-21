Blue Jackets lose defenseman Gavin Bayreuther to Seattle expansion team

The Seattle Kraken chose Gavin Bayreuther as part of the NHL expansion draft.

The Blue Jackets lost a defenseman to the latest expansion team on Wednesday.

The Seattle Kraken chose Gavin Bayreuther as part of the NHL expansion draft.

Bayreuther joined the Blue Jackets for the 2020-21 season and played nine games. He posted one goal and zero assists.

Before coming to Columbus, the 24-year-old defenseman played for the Dallas Stars for the 2018-2019 season. During his time in Dallas, he scored two goals and had three assists.

The Blue Jackets were allowed to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and a goalie.

The 11 players who were protected from being selected by the Kraken were forwards Cam Atkinson, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Boone Jenner, Patrik Laine, Gustav Nyquist, Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic; defensemen Seth Jones, Zach Werenski and Vladislav Gavrikov and goalie Joonas Korpisalo.