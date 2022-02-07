Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Bean taken off injured reserve

Bean missed 14 games with a groin injury he suffered in January.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Monday defenseman Jake Bean has been removed from injured reserve.

Bean was placed on IR last month, retroactive to Jan. 30 suffered a groin injury that kept him out for the last 14 games.

The 23-year-old defenseman has scored four goals and 11 assists on the year.

Forwards Eric Robinson and Alexandre Texier were placed on IR the same day as Bean.

Robinson, 26, suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee against the Florida Panthers on Jan. 31. He was projected to be out for about six weeks.

Texier was projected to be out about four weeks with a fractured finger he suffered against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 26.