Blue Jackets grant leave of absence for forward Alexandre Texier

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Thursday that forward Alexandre Texier has been granted an indefinite leave of absence from the club for personal reasons.

The club's general manager and alternate governor Jarma Kekalainen said Texier has experienced personal losses of people very close to him and the team's priority is to support him.

“We are going to give him the time he needs and look forward to welcoming him back to the Blue Jackets family when he is ready," Kekalainen said.

The 22-year-old forward has been sidelined since suffering a fractured finger against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 26.