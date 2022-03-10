x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
NHL

Blue Jackets grant leave of absence for forward Alexandre Texier

The club's general manager said Texier has experienced personal losses of people very close to him and the team's priority is to support him.
Credit: AP
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier controls the puck during an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The Ducks won 2-1 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Thursday that forward Alexandre Texier has been granted an indefinite leave of absence from the club for personal reasons.

The club's general manager and alternate governor Jarma Kekalainen said Texier has experienced personal losses of people very close to him and the team's priority is to support him.

“We are going to give him the time he needs and look forward to welcoming him back to the Blue Jackets family when he is ready," Kekalainen said.

The 22-year-old forward has been sidelined since suffering a fractured finger against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 26.

Texier has scored 11 goals and nine assists so far on the season.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

In Other News

Full interview: Dom Tiberi sits down with Columbus Blue Jacket legend Rick Nash